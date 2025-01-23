.

Watch Killswitch Engage's 'I Believe' Video

01-23-2025
Watch Killswitch Engage's 'I Believe' Video

Killswitch Engage has released a music video for their new single "I Believe'. The track comes from the group's forthcoming album, "This Consequence", which will arrive on February 21st,

"'I Believe' is about undying hope," shares frontman Jesse Leach. "During difficult times perspective is everything. Knowing deep down that 'this too shall pass' has been a beacon of light for me. I do believe there is meaning behind suffering. If we are able to push through difficult times and come out the other side, there is a renewed sense of purpose."

He continues, "I know there are much more commonalities between all of us as humans than there are differences. The good far outweighs the bad. This is my message to anyone who's listening - things will get better! However, you have to believe that they will!. There is power in faith, there is power in manifestation and prayer! Keep the faith and push forward with the confidence of better days ahead. Do not let this world pull you down into despair. Tomorrow is a new day and a new possibility for change!"

