Chiodos Continuing Reunion With Spring Tour Featuring Hawthorn Heights, Emmure

11-06-2024
Chiodos have announced that they will be following up their first performance in eight years at this year's When We Were Young Festival by hitting the road for a special tour next spring.

The trek will be a celebrating of the 20th anniversary of their "All's Well That Ends Well" album will is set to feature support from Hawthorn Heights, Emmure and The Callous Daoboys.

They will be kicking things off on March 21st in Royal Oak, Mi at the Royal Oak Music Theatre and will conclude the tour on April 26th in Indianapolis, In at The Vogue.

Mar. 21 2025 - Royal Oak, Mi
Mar. 22 2025 - Chicago, Il
Mar. 23 2025 - Minneapolis, Mn
Mar. 25 2025 - Denver, Co
Mar. 26 2025 - Salt Lake City, Ut
Mar. 28 2025 - Seattle, Wa
Mar. 29 2025 - Portland, Or
Mar. 31 2025 - Los Angeles, Ca
Apr. 01 2025 - San Francisco, Ca
Apr. 02 2025 - San Diego, Ca
Apr. 03 2025 - Phoenix, Az
Apr. 05 2025 - San Antonio, Tx
Apr. 06 2025 - Houston, Tx
Apr. 07 2025 - Dallas, Tx
Apr. 09 2025 - St Louis, Mo
Apr. 11 2025 - Nashville, Tn
Apr. 12 2025 - Atlanta, Ga
Apr. 13 2025 - Charlotte, Nc
Apr. 15 2025 - St Petersburg, Fl
Apr. 16 2025 - Charleston, Sc
Apr. 17 2025 - Raleigh, Nc
Apr. 18 2025 - Richmond, Va
Apr. 20 2025 - Silver Spring, Md
Apr. 21 2025 - New York, Ny
Apr. 22 2025 - Worcester, Ma
Apr. 24 2025 - Philadelphia, Pa
Apr. 25 2025 - Mckees Rocks, Pa
Apr. 26 2025 - Indianapolis, In

