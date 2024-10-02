Chiodos 'Illuminaudio' Gets Limited Edition Vinyl Repress

Equal Vision Records has announced that they have launched a limited edition color vinyl re-press of Illuminaudio, the third studio album from American post-hardcore band Chiodos.
Illuminaudio was originally released in October 2010 and featuring singer Brandon Bolmer, the brand new re-press features 1000 units on clear with black and gold splatter LP.
Additionally, Chiodos will be making an appearance at this year's When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV from October 19-20 where they will perform its 2005 debut album, All's Well That Ends Well, in its entirety.
Fans can order the prepress of Illuminaudio here and see the tracklisting below:
Illuminaudio
Caves
Love Is A Cat From Hell
Modern Wolf Hair
Notes In Constellations
Scaremonger
His Story Repeats Itself
Let Us Burn One
Hey Zeus! The Dungeon
Stratovolcano
Those Who Slay Together, Stay Together
Closed Eyes Still Look Forward
New Thought Movement
