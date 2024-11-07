Mayhem Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Due To Medical Emergency

Mayhem have announced that they have been forced to cancel their North American 40th anniversary Tour after a member of the band suffered a medical emergency and will be undergoing surgery.

The band shared, "Mayhem regrets to inform fans that the upcoming 40th anniversary performances in North America are cancelled due to a member of the band having a medical emergency that requires immediate surgery, which will result in a prolonged recovery period. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

"Fret not, American and Canadian legion, as Mayhem will have something coming up next year that will make this up to those of you who have been disappointed by this news.

"Other upcoming shows will proceed according to plan:

04/12: Paris (FR) @ Bataclan

05/12: Oberhausen (DE) @ Turbinenhalle 1

06/12: Frankfurt (DE) @ Zoom

07/12: Regensburg (DE) @ Airport Eventhall

08/12: Vienna (AT) @ Simm CIty

10/12: Pratteln (CH) @ Z-7

11/12-: Milan (IT) @ Live Club

13/12: Copenhagen (DK) @ Amager Bio

15/12: Stockholm (SE) @ Fållan

01/09/25: Brisbane @ Princess Theatre

01/10/25: Sydney @ Metro Theatre

01/12/25: Melbourne @ Northcote Theatre"

Related Stories

KISS and Nirvana TV Specials Lead AXS TV's Shocktober

Mayhem Festival Set Times Revealed

Bad Omens, Parkway Drive Lead Mayhem Festival Lineup

AXS TV Preview New Music Mayhem Series

News > Mayhem