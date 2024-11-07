Mayhem Cancel 40th Anniversary Tour Due To Medical Emergency

Mayhem have announced that they have been forced to cancel their North American 40th anniversary Tour after a member of the band suffered a medical emergency and will be undergoing surgery.
The band shared, "Mayhem regrets to inform fans that the upcoming 40th anniversary performances in North America are cancelled due to a member of the band having a medical emergency that requires immediate surgery, which will result in a prolonged recovery period. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.
"Fret not, American and Canadian legion, as Mayhem will have something coming up next year that will make this up to those of you who have been disappointed by this news.
"Other upcoming shows will proceed according to plan:
04/12: Paris (FR) @ Bataclan
05/12: Oberhausen (DE) @ Turbinenhalle 1
06/12: Frankfurt (DE) @ Zoom
07/12: Regensburg (DE) @ Airport Eventhall
08/12: Vienna (AT) @ Simm CIty
10/12: Pratteln (CH) @ Z-7
11/12-: Milan (IT) @ Live Club
13/12: Copenhagen (DK) @ Amager Bio
15/12: Stockholm (SE) @ Fållan
01/09/25: Brisbane @ Princess Theatre
01/10/25: Sydney @ Metro Theatre
01/12/25: Melbourne @ Northcote Theatre"
