KISS and Nirvana TV Specials Lead AXS TV's Shocktober

(AXS TV) It's all treats and no tricks on AXS TV this Halloween, as the Network conjures up hours of macabre music mayhem in "AXS TV's Shocktober" event-airing Friday, October 25 through Thursday, October 31. The frighteningly festive lineup is packed with iconic concerts, horror movies, candid conversations, and themed episodes of hit AXS TV series, getting viewers into the spirit of the season and serving as the perfect backdrop to the month's Halloween hijinks.

The block begins on Friday, October 25 at 8P ET, as a malevolent spirit haunts a family throughout the generations in An American Haunting, starring Donald Sutherland and Sissy Spacek. Other highlights include groundbreaking concerts featuring Nirvana's famed Halloween homecoming concert Nirvana: Live At The Paramount, filmed just five weeks after Nevermind shocked the airwaves. Also, costume-clad rock monsters KISS roaring through Sin City with a hit-packed set in KISS Rocks Vegas.

Viewers can join in on the fun as part of "AXS TV's Shocktober Costume Party," a special month-long event that invites viewers to submit pictures of their best music, sports, or entertainment-themed costumes. Viewers can submit their photos on AXS TV's website at www.axs.tv. The best entrees will then be featured on AXS TV as well as AXS TV's official social and digital pages.

"AXS TV's Shocktober" Programming Lineup Is As Follows (All Times Eastern):

October 25

-8 p.m. - An American Haunting (2005)

-10 p.m. - The Very VERY Best Of The 70s: "Horror Films"

-10:30 p.m. - The Very VERY Best Of The 80s: "Scary Movies"

October 26

-11 a.m. - An American Haunting (2005)

-1 p.m. - The Very VERY Best Of The 80s: "Scary Movies"

-1:30 p.m. - The Very VERY Best Of The 70s: "Horror Films"

-2 p.m. - Nothing But Trailers: Halloween Special

-3 p.m. - Nirvana: Live At The Paramount

-4:30 p.m. - KISS Rocks Vegas

-6 p.m. - The Top Ten Revealed: "Rockin' Ghoulish Songs"

-6:30 p.m. - The Top Ten Revealed: "Songs About The Devil"

-8 p.m. - Jekyll And Hyde (1990)

October 27

-11 a.m. - Jekyll and Hyde (1990)

-1:30 p.m. - The Top Ten Revealed: "Rockin' Ghoulish Songs"

-2 p.m. - Nothing But Trailers Flashback: Halloween Edition

-7 p.m. - The Top Ten Revealed: "Murder Songs"

-7:30 p.m. - The Top Ten Revealed: "Songs Of The Occult"

October 28

-10:30 a.m. - Just For Laughs Gags!: Little Park Of Horrors

-11 a.m. - The Big Interview with Dan Rather: Gene Simmons

-7:30 p.m. - The Top Ten Revealed: "Rockin' Ghoulish Songs"

October 29

-11 a.m. - The Big Interview with Dan Rather: Paul Stanley

-7:30 p.m. - The Top Ten Revealed: "Songs About The Devil"

October 30

-11 a.m. - The Big Interview with Dan Rather: Alice Cooper

October 31

-7 p.m. - The Top Ten Revealed: "Songs Of The Occult"

-7:30 p.m. - The Top Ten Revealed: "Murder Songs"

