AXS TV Preview New Music Mayhem Series

(PR) AXS TV have shared a trailer for their new series that explores the unsettling scandals, shocking secrets, and infamous moments that have captivated generations of rock enthusiasts, in the new original series Music Mayhem-premiering Monday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET.
Music Mayhem cuts past the fame, glamour, and larger-than-life personas to shed light on the sordid landscape of rock n' roll. The inaugural season presents 12 30-minute episodes, where a rotating panel of artists and experts share the gritty details behind some of rock's most bitter feuds, crazy couples, inspiring redemption stories, unconventional collaborations, the 27 Club, and so much more. On hand to provide insight into each week's subjects is a slate of industry insiders and aficionados, including fan-favorite music expert Matt Pinfield, music journalist Lyndsey Parker, and Vixen guitarist Britt Lightning, as well as TV and radio personalities Kat Corbett, Nicole Alvarez, Mayra Dias Gomes, Josh Bernstein, Caity Babs, Steve Covino, and Greg Beharrell, among others.
In the series premiere on April 15, Music Mayhem takes a look at "Brits Behind Bars," putting some of the U.K.'s greatest icons on trial with an exposé of highly-publicized run-ins with the law featuring The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne, David Bowie, and Keith Moon. Then, on April 22, Music Mayhem remembers the legends we lost to tragic aviation accidents in "Death From Above," celebrating the enduring legacies of true rock pioneers such as Buddy Holly, Randy Rhoads, Patsy Cline, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Otis Redding, and John Denver.
"Rock is packed with weird and wild moments that have left a definitive mark on the industry, as we know it," said Katie Daryl, Vice President of Programming for AXS TV. "Music Mayhem seeks to dig deep into these infamous stories and the legendary artists who experienced them-going behind the scenes for an unforgettable journey through a part of music history that isn't often talked about. From the funny and outrageous, to the inspiring and even tragic, we cover it all. We look forward to sharing this and more with our viewers, when Music Mayhem premieres on April 15."
