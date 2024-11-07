.

Watch Motley Crue's 'Cancelled' Visualizer Video

11-07-2024
Watch Motley Crue's 'Cancelled' Visualizer Video

Motley Crue have shared a visualizer video for "Cancelled", which is the title track to the band's recently released EP, the group's first release with guitarist John 5 and Big Machine debut.

Along with the title track, the EP features two additional tracks: the band's take on the Beastie Boys classic "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)", as well as the previously released single "Dogs Of War".

The tracks reunited the veteran band with producer Bob Rock, who they previously worked with on their highly successful "Dr. Feelgood" album and are the first songs they have released without cofounding guitarist Mick Mars. Watch the visualizer below:

Related Stories
Watch Motley Crue's 'Cancelled' Visualizer Video

Motley Crue Wrap Up Hollywood Takeover

Motley Crue Have Limited Edition 'Too Fast For Love' Reissues For Hollywood Takeover

Motley Crue Arrive At First Hollywood Take Over Show In Unexpected Way

Motley Crue Pizza Launched By Prince Street To Honor Hollywood Takeover

News > Motley Crue

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Joe Elliott, Billy Duffy And Ricky Warwick Have Festive New Christmas Song- Motley Crue's 'Cancelled' Visualizer- Poison To Tour 'For Sure'- Tom Petty Weekend- more

The Ghost Inside Cancel U.S. Fall Tour- Chiodos Continuing Reunion With Spring Tour Featuring Hawthorn Heights, Emmure- more

Day In Country

Jelly Roll Scores 6th No. 1 With 'I Am Not Okay'- Previously Unreleased George Jones Track 'Tender Years' Goes Online- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston

Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago

Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour

America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975

Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix

Latest News

Joe Elliott, Billy Duffy And Ricky Warwick Have Festive New Christmas Song

Slash Shares Video From Gammy Museum 'Orgy Of The Damned' Event

Gab De La Vega Shares 'Immortal' Video And Announces Acoustic Tour

Tom Petty Weekend Is Upon Us

Creed's Mark Tremonti Teaming With Sinatra's Orchestra For Special Shows

Supergroup This Wild Darkness Score Hit With Debut Album

Dunes Recruit Desert Queen Frontman Ryan Garney For 'Voodoo'

Watch Motley Crue's 'Cancelled' Visualizer Video