Watch Motley Crue's 'Cancelled' Visualizer Video

Motley Crue have shared a visualizer video for "Cancelled", which is the title track to the band's recently released EP, the group's first release with guitarist John 5 and Big Machine debut.

Along with the title track, the EP features two additional tracks: the band's take on the Beastie Boys classic "(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)", as well as the previously released single "Dogs Of War".

The tracks reunited the veteran band with producer Bob Rock, who they previously worked with on their highly successful "Dr. Feelgood" album and are the first songs they have released without cofounding guitarist Mick Mars. Watch the visualizer below:

