Guns N' Roses have reached a new milestone on the Billboard 200 chart, the publications holy grail chart of album success, after GN'R's 2004 "Greatest Hits" album reached 700 weeks on the chart.
The hits compilation is one of only eight albums in the history of the chart to reach that milestone and they are joined by Bruno Mars' "Doo-Wops & Hooligans" as having just reached the 700 weeks mark.
They join the previous albums Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon," Journey's "Greatest Hits, "Metallica's "Black" album and Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits", Bob Marley and the Wailers' "Legend" and Eminem's "Curtain Call: The Hits."
Slash Teams With Beth Hart For Her New Single 'Savior With A Razor'
Slash and Sammy Hagar Jam Foreigner Into The Rock Hall
Axl Rose Jams With Billy Joel At So Cal Concert
Duff McKagan Covers Bowie's 'Heroes' And Shared New Song
Guns N' Roses Reach New Milestone- Megadeth, Arizona Resurrected- Butch Walker Jams Enuff Z'nuff Classic With Donnie Vie At Marvelous 3 Show- more
Joe Elliott, Billy Duffy And Ricky Warwick Have Festive New Christmas Song- Motley Crue's 'Cancelled' Visualizer- Poison To Tour 'For Sure'- Tom Petty Weekend- more
Jelly Roll Scores 6th No. 1 With 'I Am Not Okay'- Mitchell Tenpenny Recruited By Taylor Acorn For 'Greener'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Early Edition
Quick Flicks: Todd Rundgren and Billy Preston
Live: Debbie Gibson Acoustic Youth Tour Closes in Chicago
Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour
America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975
Guns N' Roses Reach New Milestone
Megadeth, Arizona Resurrected For 'Youthanasia' 30th Anniversary
Peter Murphy and Boy George Share New Duet 'Let The Flowers Grow'
Butch Walker Jams Enuff Z'nuff Classic With Donnie Vie At Marvelous 3 Show
Queen's Brian May Reveals Inspiration For 'The Night Comes Down'
The Veer Union and Silent Theory Team For 'Welcome To Dystopia'
Stevie Nicks Joins The Philly Specials, Jason Kelce For 'Maybe This Christmas'
Seven Kingdoms Deliver 'Wilted Pieces' Video