Guns N' Roses Reach New Milestone

Guns N' Roses have reached a new milestone on the Billboard 200 chart, the publications holy grail chart of album success, after GN'R's 2004 "Greatest Hits" album reached 700 weeks on the chart.

The hits compilation is one of only eight albums in the history of the chart to reach that milestone and they are joined by Bruno Mars' "Doo-Wops & Hooligans" as having just reached the 700 weeks mark.

They join the previous albums Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon," Journey's "Greatest Hits, "Metallica's "Black" album and Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Chronicle: The 20 Greatest Hits", Bob Marley and the Wailers' "Legend" and Eminem's "Curtain Call: The Hits."

