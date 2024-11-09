Lenny Kravitz Performs On The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz performed his "Blue Electric Light" track, "Paralyzed", during the November 6 episode of CBS-TV's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
The song is the third single from the rocker's twelfth studio album, which he wrote, recorded and produced in his studio in the Bahamas, where he played most of the instruments himself alongside longtime guitarist Craig Ross. "Blue Electric Light" is Kravitz' first record since 2018's "Raise Vibration."
Kravitz recently completed a residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, and will next be seen playing shows across South America starting later this month.
Stream video of the "Paralyzed" performance from The Late Show here
