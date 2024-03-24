Lenny Kravitz Shares 'Human' Video

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz has released a video for "Human", the second single from his forthcoming album, "Blue Electric Light." The clip surfaces online following the rocker's debut of the song during a March 20 appearance on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
"Human" follows the set's lead track, "TK421", as the latest preview to the album, which will be released on May 24. Kravitz will "Blue Electric Light" with a European tour that opens in Hamburg, Germany in late June and features a number of festival dates.
The 2024 release is the follow-up to the singer's 2018 set, "Raise Vibration." Stream the "Human" video here.
