.

Lenny Kravitz Shares 'Human' Video

Bruce Henne | 03-24-2024
Lenny Kravitz Shares 'Human' Video

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz has released a video for "Human", the second single from his forthcoming album, "Blue Electric Light." The clip surfaces online following the rocker's debut of the song during a March 20 appearance on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"Human" follows the set's lead track, "TK421", as the latest preview to the album, which will be released on May 24. Kravitz will "Blue Electric Light" with a European tour that opens in Hamburg, Germany in late June and features a number of festival dates.

The 2024 release is the follow-up to the singer's 2018 set, "Raise Vibration." Stream the "Human" video here.

Related Stories
Lenny Kravitz Debuts New Single Human On The Tonight Show

Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Lenny Kravitz Streams Lead Single TK421 From New Album Blue Electric Light

Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Raise Vibration' Video

Lenny Kravitz Performs NPR Tiny Desk Concert From Home

News > Lenny Kravitz

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Aerosmith Going Limited Edition For 'Get Your Wings' 50th Anniversary- Duff McKagan Expands 'LIGHTHOUSE'- more

Pearl Jam Reveal New Single 'Running'- Dierks Bentley Borrows Petty’s Guitar in 'American Girl' Video- more

Reviews

MorleyView: Chapel Hart

Easter Gift Guide

Caught In The Act: Ministry Rocks Chicago

RockPile: Spotlight on Season of Mist

Box Sets: Aretha Franklin - A Portrait of the Queen 1970-1974

Latest News

Aerosmith Going Limited Edition For 'Get Your Wings' 50th Anniversary

Duff McKagan Expands 'LIGHTHOUSE'

Ghost Offshoot Priest Deliver 'Just A Game'

Zac Brown Band Deliver Summer Anthem 'Tie Up'

'Evil Disco: The Rise, Fall, And Regeneration Of Static-X' Trailer Released

The Gaslight Anthem Release 'HISTORY BOOKS - SHORT STORIES' EP

Tracy Bonham Reveals 'Damn The Sky (For Being Too Wide)'

Lenny Kravitz Shares 'Human' Video