Lenny Kravitz Debuts New Single Human On The Tonight Show

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz debuted his new "Blue Electric Light" single, "Human", during the March 20th episode of NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. The tune follows the set's lead track, "TK421", as the latest preview to the album, which will be released on May 24.

The rocker's 12th full-length studio set is also his first-ever double LP; Kravitz wrote, recorded and produced the follow-up to 2018's "Raise Vibration" in his studio in the Bahamas, where he played most of the instruments himself alongside longtime guitarist Craig Ross.

In addition to The Tonight Show performance, Kravitz also chatted with Fallon about a variety of topics, including recently receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a Music Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards, and his nomination to the 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

