Green Day Share 'Bobby Sox' Live Video

(hennemusic) Green Day has released a live video of "Bobby Sox" as performed on The Saviors Tour in support of its current album, "Saviors." "We've had the best year ever playing these shows for you!!," says Green Day. "Here's a look back at Bobby Sox from this summer. One of our favorites to play each night."

The clip of the record's fifth single arrives in sync with the wrap up of the 2024 dates in the ongoing series, which will resume with a pair of shows in South Africa in late January.

The California rockers recorded "Saviors" in London and Los Angeles with longtime producer Rob Cavallo. Green Day recently received nominations for three 2025 Grammy Awards for music from the record - get more details and stream the new live video here

