Jack Russell Charity Concert Announced

A special tribute show to late Great White frontman Jack Russell has been announced at the famed Whiskey Ago Go in Hollywood on January 14th with the proceeds going to charity.

VQPR sent over these details: Celebrate the legacy of one of the most iconic singers off the Sunset Strip. Jack Russell, of Great White fame, was tragically lost to us on August 7th, 2024, at age 63 due to complications from Lewy Body Dementia and Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). In true Jack Russell fashion, we will celebrate his life and music on Tuesday, January 14, at the Whisky A Go-Go.

Jack Russell, a California native, was a multi-platinum recording artist known for his passionate and soulful voice. Jack brought unforgettable performances to chart-topping hits such as "Rock Me," "Save Your Love," "Once Bitten, Twice Shy," "House of Broken Love," "Desert Moon," "Lady Redlight," "Call it Rock n Roll," and "Angel Song." These classics resonated on radio and MTV, solidifying Russell's place as a prominent figure on the rock scene. The multi-platinum success of Once Bitten (1987) and ...Twice Shy (1989) cemented his status as an icon of 1980s rock.

Join us in honor of his remarkable legacy; friends, family, and fans will come together for a special evening of music and memories at the Whisky-A-Go-Go. This All-Star tribute will celebrate Jack's immense contributions to rock 'n' roll and showcase the vibrant spirit and humor that made him unforgettable.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to organizations supporting Lewy Body Dementia (www.lbda.org)and MSA (www.defeatmsa.org) research, keeping Jack's memory alive through support for those affected by these conditions. Get tickets here

