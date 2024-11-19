The Damned Announce North And South American Tour

Punk legends The Damned have announced that they will be launching a tour of North and South America next year featuring the iconic early 1980s lineup of Captain Sensible, Dave Vanian, Rat Scabies and Paul Gray.

The North American portion will feature support from The Bellrays from May 1st through May 14th with The Adverts taking over for the rest of the trek that will wrap up on May 31st.

The group shared via social media, "The Damned are delighted to announce a first for Rat and several firsts for the rest of the lads when in March they finally get to play South America proper, with shows in Brazil, Peru, Chile & Argentina

"As Mexico proved to us, there are many loyal fans in South America that never had the chance to witness the Damned in full flight we played a great show that night and not one of them complained, so we still got it...

"And while we have your attention we would like to announce a tour of North America during May which leads us to even more good news, which is that we will be joined by both The Bellrays & The Adverts. This is not going to be a show to miss!

"Tickets go on sale this Friday 22 November, 10am local time. So either be there or be the person outside wishing they'd bought a ticket after all..."

March 7 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Cine Joia

March 8 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parque

March 9 - Curitiba, Brazil - Pedreira Paulo Leminski

March 11 - Lima, Peru - Centro De Convenciones Barranco

March 13 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie

March 15 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Flores

May 01 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall ^

May 02 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

May 03 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

May 05 - Cleveland, OH @ [to be announced] ^

May 06 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre ^

May 07 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone ^

May 09 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville ^

May 10 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven) ^

May 12 - Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House of Blues Orlando ^

May 13 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live ^

May 14 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live ^

May 16 - New Orleans, LA @ The Civic Theatre *

May 17 - Austin, TX @ Radio/East *

May 18 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

May 20 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston *

May 21 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

May 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

May 24 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

May 30 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre *

May 31 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades *

^ with The Bellrays

* with The Adverts

