Slash Shares Video From Gammy Museum 'Orgy Of The Damned' Event

(Prime PR) Slash and Mike Clink thrilled the sold out crowd at the Grammy Museum in Downtown Los Angeles for a special interview and performance titled "Bending The Blues: Inside The Making Of the Album 'Orgy Of The Damned'." Slash, the iconic, Grammy Award-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, guitarist, and songwriter, and Grammy Hall of Fame Producer and longtime Slash collaborator Mike Clink joined moderator Scott Goldman for a deep dive into their music history and the inspirations behind creating SLASH's critically acclaimed new Blues album Orgy of the Damned.

The audience on the Ray Charles Terrace at the Grammy Museum enjoyed an intimate seven-song acoustic performance by Slash and his band amongst the stunning backdrop of the Downtown Los Angeles skyline.

Watch the full interview clip of SLASH and Mike Clink from "Bending The Blues: Inside The Making Of the Album Orgy Of The Damned live at the GRAMMY Museum here

