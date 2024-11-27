The Damned To Headline Rebellion Festival

(DPR) Rebellion Festival can now announce that their Friday night Empress Ballroom headliners are The Damned. Back fighting fit with Dave Vanian and Captain Sensible being joined by the powerhouse that is Rat Scabies returning to the drum stool, with Paul Gray on bass duties. This line up are playing shows now for the first time in 35 years. Expect all the classics and tracks from 'Machine Gun Etiquette', 'The Black Album' and 'Strawberries'. One of the longest enduring original punk bands, The Damned are one of a very small crowd that don't rely on past glories as their 2023 album 'Darkadelic' proved last year, earning them a Top 10 chart placement.

Next year will be 48 years since their groundbreaking debut album 'Damned, Damned Damned' was released and 29 years since they headlined the very first HOLIDAYS IN THE SUN festival held at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. It's always a pleasure to have them back.

The Damned join an already stellar line up of punk and alternative icons and rising new talent at the fabled punk festival, set to return to the Blackpool Winter Gardens, August 7th - 10th 2025.

Bands and artists already confirmed include Peter Hook & The Light, PiL, Hugh Cornwell, The Selecter, Bad Manners, Ferocious Dog, Neville Staple From The Specials, HR from Bad Brains, Anti Nowhere League, DOA, Los Fastidios, Swell Maps, The Courettes, Maid Of Ace, Crux, Buster Shuffle, Down By Law, The Undertones, MDC, UK Subs, Snuff, The Exploited, Riskee & The Ridicule, Voodoo Glow Skulls, 999, Millencolin, Pegboy, Toxic Reasons, Sloppy Seconds and many more.

Rebellion Festival 2025 is already hotting up to be one not to miss!

