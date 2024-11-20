Axl Rose Rocks UFO Classic 'Love To Love' With Michael Schenker (Visualizer)

Guitar legend Michael Schenker has shared a visualizer video for his new collaboration with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose on a reimagined version of the UFO classic "Love To Love".
The track is just one of the high-profile collaborations on Schenker's new album "My Years With UFO" that celebrates the 50th anniversary of his tenure with the beloved band that ranged from 1972 through 1978.
Aside from Rose, the album sees Schenker revisit UFO tracks with stars ranging from Dee Snider, GN'R's Slash, Ratt's Stephen Pearcy, Europe's Joey Tempest, Deep Purple's Roger Glover, Joe Lynn Turner, Carmine Appice, Biff Byford, Jeff Scott Soto, Kai Hansen, Michael Voss and more.
The album was produced by Michael Schenker and Michael Voss. Aside from the special guests, Schenker is backed on the record by Derek Sherinian on keys' Brian Tichy on drums' and Barry Sparks on bass.
