Axl Rose Rocked UFO Classic With Michael Schenker (2024 In Review)

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose and legendary guitarist Michael Schenker had a top 24 story of Sept 2024 after they shared a cover of the classic UFO track "Love To Love", from Schenker's brand new album "My Years With UFO" that finds him revisiting tracks from his era with the iconic hard rock band.

The album features Schenker covering 11 songs from his six year tenure with UFO with new versions of tracks from the albums "Phenomenon", "Force It", "No Heavy Petting", "Lights Out", and "Obsession".

He is backed on the record by drummer Brian Tichy, bassist Barry Sparks, and keyboardist Derek Sherinian, and joined by special guests Slash (Guns N' Roses/ Velvet Revolver ),Kai Hansen (Helloween),Roger Glover (Deep Purple), Joey Tempest (Europe),Biff Byford (Saxon), Jeff Scott Soto (Yngwie Malmsteen, Journey),John Norum (Europe), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Joe Lynn Turner (Rainbow),Carmine Appice (Vanilla Fudge, Cactus), Adrian Vandenberg (Whitesnake),Michael Voss, Stephen Pearcy (Ratt) and Erik Gronwall (Skid Row).

