Fleetwood Mac Authorized Documentary In The Works

The first authorized documentary about the legendary group Fleetwood Mac has been announced by Apple Original Films and it is being directed by has five-time Academy Award nominee and Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award winner Frank Marshall ("The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart", "The Beach Boys", "Rather").

Apple says that the film explores "how the band's trials and tribulations, personal resilience, and musical dexterity combined to create songs that have stood the test of time and are enduring masterpieces.

"It will take fans through the highs and lows of their brilliant career, illuminating the exceptional ingredients each member brought to the band's uncommon alchemy - a musical union that sold more than 220 million records worldwide."

Director Frank Marshall shared, "I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about. Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real-time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it."

Producer Nicholas Ferrall added, "We are thrilled to continue our creative partnership with Frank and the talented team at Kennedy/Marshall. Fleetwood Mac are a musical phenomenon, their alchemy almost beyond comprehension. White Horse is grateful and humbled by the extraordinary opportunity to produce a documentary that dives deep into the talents of each band member individually and the magic that is Fleetwood Mac as a whole. And to do this with the support and reach of Apple is quite wonderful."

