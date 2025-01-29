.

Fleetwood Mac 1975 TO 1987 Box Set Coming

01-29-2025
Fleetwood Mac have announced that they will be releasing a new box set on March 28th that focuses on the blockbuster Rumours lineup of the band from "1975 TO 1987." The band shared the following details:

A new incarnation of Fleetwood Mac debuted in the summer of 1975, including Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie, along with new members Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

In celebration of 50 years of this legendary era of Fleetwood Mac, these classic albums will be reissued on crystal-clear vinyl as a 6LP boxed set, a 5CD set, and digitally on March 28.

Fleetwood Mac - 1975 TO 1987 includes 'Fleetwood Mac' (1975), 'Rumours' (1977), 'Tusk' (1979), 'Mirage' (1982), and 'Tango In The Night '(1987). A Rhino.com exclusive edition, which includes a 12-inch version of "Silver Springs" and "Go Your Own Way," in both stereo and mono, will be available on the same day and is limited to 1,000 copies globally. Pre-order/saves available here

