Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Auction Brought In $1.3 Million (2024 In Review)

Julien's Auctions had a top 24 story of October 2024 after they concluded the "Property From The Life and Career of Christine McVie" in a grand finale honoring the legendary GRAMMY Award-winning band member of Fleetwood Mac Christine McVie. A marquee lineup of over 650 sensational items including stage-played instruments, stage-worn wardrobe, awards, fine art, jewelry, memorabilia and personal mementos from the beloved British music icon went under the hammer, garnering a total of $1.3 million. All of the proceeds of the auction will benefit MusiCares and other charities.

The two day auction event was held live in front of an electric audience of collectors, enthusiasts and Christine McVie and Fleetwood Mac fans at the industry leading music memorabilia auction house's premiere auction at The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at The Historic Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN with hundreds of bidders participating from around the world online at juliensauctions.com .

The top selling item was one of Christine McVie's beloved paintings that hung in her London home: an Edward Reginald Frampton watercolor and tempera on board drawing titled "St. Cecilia" the patron saint of music and musicians in the Roman Catholic Church who is frequently depicted playing the organ, that was exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1917 which sold for $190,500.

Other standout items were her Patek Philippe stainless steel and diamond "Aquanaut" wristwatch ($50,800, five times its estimate of $10,000) and her Fleetwood Mac stage-played Hammond XK-5 Heritage Series organ ($52,000, nearly eight times its estimate of $6,000).

McVie's most prestigious honors and awards stole the show including:

1998 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Award ($38,100 nearly four times its estimate of $10,000)

Rumours RIAA 21 x "Platinum" sales award($22,750, nearly five times its estimate of $5,000)

a 1977 Grammy nomination plaque for "Album of the Year" Rumours ($10,160 five times its estimate of $2,000)

MusiCares 2018 "Person of the Year" Award ($9,100 eleven times its estimate of $800)

Australian "Gold" sales award for the Fleetwood Mac Album Tusk ($13,000 over sixteen times its estimate of $800)

Musical instruments, memorabilia, chord sheets, personal gifts and ephemera related to Fleetwood Mac and other music icons and friends of Christine McVie were sold:

Fleetwood Mac "Tusk" chord sheets and unknown handwritten lyrics ($910)

A black and white Fleetwood Mac personality poster signed by all five members of the band, and dedicated "To Christine", with an arrow added pointing from John McVie to Christine McVie reading "Always" ($10,400 twenty times its estimate of $500)

A framed promotional poster for the Fleetwood Mac album The Dance signed by all five members of the band with notes added by Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham including "Chrristine / Where are / you? I miss / you / I Love you / Stevie" ($22,750, thirty-eight times its estimate of $600)

Photograph of "Rhiannon and Her Birds" drawing by Stevie Nicks ($4,550, twenty-three times its estimate of $200)

A Fender Squier Strat electric guitar in white finish circa 1999, signed by Eric Clapton ($13,000 thirteen times its estimate of $1,000)

A limited-edition color photograph of Tom Petty and guitarist Mike Campbell performing on stage at Lockn' Festival, 2014, signed by photographer Jay Blackesberg ($11,700 twenty-nine times its estimate of $400)

A personalized sterling silver whistle pendant, worn by Christine McVie on multiple occasions including onstage with Fleetwood Mac on October 6, 2014 at Madison Square Garden and On With the Show tour ($10,400, thirteen times its estimate of $800)

A cameo carved conch shell decorated with Fleetwood Mac penguins and lettering ($9,100, forty-five times its estimate of $200)

A sterling silver circular brooch with a penguin wearing a top hat, surrounded by nineteen stars, gifted to Christine McVie by Mick Fleetwood and worn by her on stage while performing with Fleetwood Mac ($6,500, nearly eleven times its estimate of $600)

Ephemera related to penguins, Fleetwood Mac's band mascot such as Mackenzie Childs ceramic penguin salt and pepper shakers ($1,040 five times its estimate of $200) and penguin cookie jar ($1,300 four times its estimate of $300)

2018 Fleetwood Mac photoshoot worn sterling silver openwork cornicello pendant necklace ($10,400 thirteen times its estimate of $800)

Yamaha CLP-470PE Digital Piano in ebonized black finish from Christine McVie's London home ($4,550)

Yamaha PSR-E433 portable keyboard with a backstage pass from the Rolling Stones 2018 No Filter tour stuck to the right-hand side ($3,575)

Other items from McVie's home such as her fine art, decor and personal jewelry shone on the auction stage including a tanzanite and diamond ring in Cartier mounting ($13,000); Annoushka 18k gold, blue topaz, and sapphire "Songbird" locket pendant necklace ($7,800) and Annoushka diamond, freshwater pearl, and 18k gold moon pendant necklace ($8,890); Cartier 18k White gold and diamond ear hoops ($5,850, seven and half times its estimate of $800); opal and gold ring ($7,800 thirteen times its estimate of $600); peridot and diamond ring ($4,550, nine times its estimate of $500); and an 18k gold ring band with engraved floral motifs ($3,575, thirty five times its estimate of $100)

A contemporary multicolor patterned Spezyale velvet chair with curly lamb upholstery ($5,850, over five times estimate of $1,000)

Timothy Chapman Zebra painting ($2,275, nearly three times its estimate of $800) and Giraffe painting ($2,925)

A vintage bulldog footstool with a studded leather collar and a tapestry saddle ($2,600 thirteen times its estimate of $200)

McVie personalized brushed aluminum wine cooler ($780 nearly eight times its estimate of $100); and more.

Leading up to the auction, hundreds of fans from Nashville and around the world descended on Music City to fete Christine McVie at an exclusive museum style public exhibition held August 30th-October 15 th at The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at The Historic Municipal Auditorium that featured many of McVie's most cherished treasures from her home. On air, AXS TV in partnership with Julien's aired a Fleetwood Mac Weekend of special programming Oct 12-13 featuring concerts, interviews with Fleetwood Mac and behind the scenes of the auction with Martin Nolan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien's Auctions.

