Jason Bonham Was A Little Shocked Sammy Hagar Replaced Him

Just days ahead of Sammy Hagar announcing a Las Vegas Residency for his The Best Of All Worlds Van Halen tribute show, drummer Jason Bonham revealed that he would no longer be part of the band. Now he says that he was a little shocked that Sammy did not ask him to continue with the group.

As we reported last week, Bonham shared that Sammy Hagar has decided to stick with Kenny Aronoff as part of his The Best Of All Worlds band after Kenny replaced him for the final shows of the summer tour.

Bonham made the revelation when responding to a fan's comment on a social media post of the tour poster of his upcoming Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening tour dates.

The fans asked, "C'Mon Jason... Can we get some Los Angeles dates? Also will you be rejoining Best of All Worlds band?" And Jason responded, "Sammy has decided to carry on with Kenny so Sadly no".

The son of legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham has now spoken to UCR about the situation. He told the publication, "I was trying to answer fans, really, because they were asking me, 'Why aren't you involved with the new thing they're recording?' and saying, 'Aren't you gonna do it again?' 'I was let go, so, no."

He then explained what transpired, "Sammy rang me awhile ago. He was asking about my mom, but then he said, 'Y'know, I'm not gonna do much next year,' blah, blah blah, 'and I'm gonna go with Kenny.' I was a little shocked, I must say. I'd be lying to you if I wasn't a little sad, because we were on fire at the end of the tour. And I got a little upset. That was strange, after 10 years of being with him."

Jason, who recorded three albums with Sammy from 2015 through 2022, hasn't changed his feelings about the former Van Halen frontma. "Listen, I love the guy to bits. I don't wish him any ill. I still speak to him. Honestly, the guy has taught me so much - about business, being positive. I'm an English guy; I can be really negative half the time. Even if the sun is shining, 'but it could rain.' He really helped me in that aspect big-time, and business sense and never taking no for an answer, always believing in yourself.

"So, yeah, I had a great 10 years. He allowed me to always do what I wanted to do. When my thing would get busy he always gave me the space. I couldn't ask for more."

Jason also spoke to UCR about his mother's improving health and his just launched Led Zeppelin Experience dates.

