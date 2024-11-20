Killswitch Engage Preview New Album With 'Forever Aligned' Video

Killswitch Engage have shared a music video for their brand new song "Forever Aligned' to help announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "THIS CONSEQUENCE' on February 21st.

Frontman Jesse Leach said of the new single, "'Forever Aligned' is one of those songs that is not just about us as humans, our love, and connection, but that connection to the unknown, the greater power, the universe, or God.

"It feels like a really good first song to release not just sonically, but lyrically, as it is all about connection. The device of world we live in could use a lot more connectivity."

Leach said of the album, "This Consequence, to me, is the combination of everything the past five years has thrown at us as a band, as humans, and society as a whole. This album is just as much about everybody and their stories as it is for me about my journey personally. Sonically, I love the combination of everybody's ideas and contributions on this album. It feels more like a collaboration than the past few records have been. When all is said and done, I wouldn't change anything about this album."

He finishes, "I think it's the exact record we needed to make. I'm honored and proud of what we all were able to create and refine through this music and message."

THIS CONSEQUENCE TRACK LISTING:

"Abandon Us"

"Discordant Nation"

"Aftermath"

"Forever Aligned"

"I Believe"

"Where It Dies"

"Collusion"

"The Fall of Us"

"Broken Glass"

"Requiem"

