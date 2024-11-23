Social Distortion, Peter Hook Lead Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival Lineup

The 2025 Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival has been announced and is set to take place at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, NV on Memorial Day Weekend 2025 (May 24-26.)
The three-day event will feature headline performances from Peter Hook & The Light playing the best of Joy Division, Social Distortion, and Cock Sparrer with their final PRB appearance.
They will be joined by Power Trip, The Interrupters, FLAG, Frank Turner ,The Damned, Fidlar, Amigo The Devil, The Adicts, The Bouncing Souls, Gang Of Four, Bad Nerves, Laura Jane Grace & The Mississippi Medicals, Cockney Rejects, Youth Brigade, Bridge City Sinners, Surfbort, The Pietasters, Riverboat Gamblers, Codefendants, Angel Du$t, The Baboon Show, Civic, Kid Kapichi, Spiritual Cramp, Lambrini Girls, No Bro, Maid Of Ace, Bad Waitress, Gen & The Degenerates,
Sh*tfire, Violencia, Head Cut, Terror Attack, Babe Haven, Billy Batts & The Made Men, Revolt Chix, The Rifleman, Go Bold and Death Tape
Organizers shared, "Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival celebrates 25 years of unapologetic chaos. What began as a punk family reunion has become an annual pilgrimage, built not by corporations but by the grit and passion of the community who make it all possible. YOU!
"After a quarter-century of breaking the rules, we're excited to reveal the lineup that embodies everything this festival stands for. We hope you love it! Punk Rock Bowling - DIY - always has been, always will be."
