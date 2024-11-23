Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shephard Lead 2025 Experience Hendrix Tour Lineup

The 2025 installment of the Experience Hendrix Tour will be taking place next spring with 27 dates announced across the US mid-west and east coast that will celebrate the music and legacy of Jimi Hendrix.

Organizers have shared a new trailer for the trek that is set to kick off on March 11th at Taft Theatre in Cincinnati, OH and will wrap up on April 12th in Atlanta, GA at the Fox Theatre.

Organizers shared: The tour once again presents a diverse, star studded lineup for next year and features select dates from Experience Hendrix Tour mainstays such as Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Zakk Wylde (Pantera, Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) and Eric Johnson, as well as Devon Allman (Allman Betts Family Revival), Samantha Fish and Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram. Marcus King is a first-timer for 2025 and is sure to bring a fresh, new energy to Hendrix's timeless repertoire.

"Jimi has long been a big influence in my musical journey," said Mississippi-born blues guitar phenomenon Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram, who is both a Grammy Award winner and was named Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year at last year's Blues Music Awards. "The opportunity to join the Experience Hendrix Tour in fall 2024 was fantastic, so I look forward to hitting the stage with the Hendrix crew this spring as we bring this exciting show to more North American cities."

In addition to having released multiple solo albums since the age of 20, Grammy-nominated singer/guitarist Samantha Fish collaborated with Cassie Taylor and Dani Wilde for the Girls with Guitars album in 2011 and joined forces with Jesse Dayton last year for the album Death Wish Blues. She is the recipient of the Living Blues Award, Blues Music Award, Blues Blast Music Award and 22 Independent Blues Awards, and has also achieved the #1 slot on the Billboard Top Heatseekers and Top Blues Albums charts numerous times. Her live performances, in which she effortlessly blends blues, rock and soul, are a testament to her status as a true musical powerhouse. Fish stated, "2024 was my first year with the event. It's really cool to see so many stellar musicians celebrating Jimi Hendrix's legacy and catalog of music. It's amazing that one musician can have such an impact on artists for generations, and it's really awesome to hear how everyone interprets his music. I'm really looking forward to what's coming next year."

South Carolina native singer-songwriter/guitarist Marcus King got his start as a child playing with his father's band. His unique brand of "soul-influenced psychedelic Southern Rock" caught the ear of the Black Keys' Dan Auerbach, who produced and released King's 2020 debut solo album El Dorado. His career immediately skyrocketed; he racked up streaming numbers in the tens of millions and a Grammy nomination. He has since released two more albums, including this year's Mood Swings, which received rave reviews in Rolling Stone and No Depression. "The ferocity and aggression Hendrix played with was what I was immediately drawn to," said King. "A soft-spoken man allowing his instrument to truly be his VOICE - channeling all his frustrations and pain through this vessel. I'm so honored to pay homage and respect to such a Giant and key contributor to my Musical biological makeup."

Guitarist/vocalist/songwriter Devon Allman has been making music since the 1990s in various bands (Honeytribe, Royal Southern Brotherhood) and as a solo artist, before founding The Allman Betts Band in 2018 with Duane Betts. There is a familial connection, as their fathers Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts were in The Allman Brothers Band, who played the 1970 Atlanta International Pop Festival with the Jimi Hendrix Experience. Devon Allman's musical style ranges from Southern Rock to soul to blues, making him a perfect candidate for taking on the immense challenge of doing Hendrix's music justice in a live setting. "Really looking forward to celebrating the eternal, cosmic music of Jimi Hendrix," stated Devon Allman. "His singing voice has inspired me just as much as his ethereal, Martian, liquid-esque guitar. It's gonna be a stone cold groove...be with us!"

Kenny Wayne Shepherd's soulful and pitch-perfect guitar playing has been a key component of the Experience Hendrix Tour for many years. The five-time Grammy nominee and recipient of two Billboard Music Awards commented, "I'm excited to be a part of the Experience Hendrix Tour again. This tour always offers fans a unique opportunity to see artists from multiple genres of music all honoring the great Jimi Hendrix. The diversity of the artists that take part every year only goes to show the vast reach of Jimi Hendrix's influence."

Among the other artists featured on the 2025 Experience Hendrix Tour are Texas blues sensation Ally Venable, Chuck Campbell and Calvin Cooke (Slide Brothers), vocalist Noah Hunt and bassist Kevin McCormick (both of Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band), Mato Nanji (Indigenous), blues guitar prodigy Mathias Lattin, Brazilian guitarist Artur Menezes, vocalists Dylan Triplett and Henri Brown, and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Chris Layton (Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble).

Traveling to each and every city with the array of artists, Janie Hendrix, President and CEO of Experience Hendrix and Co-Founder of the Tour explains the magnitude of each event, "It's a beautiful and powerful phenomenon to witness! We have all of these incredibly talented musicians, each with their own special vibe, coming together in celebration of Jimi and his music. You can feel the energy and the love being poured out on stage and every audience adds to the electricity! It's amazing!" She continued, "I think this is the kind of experience Jimi was talking about in his songs. The power of soul! This is why we do the Tour. We want to share that experience!"

The 2025 Experience Hendrix Tour is sponsored by Marshall, Fender Musical Instruments and Dunlop. Marshall amps have long been associated with Jimi Hendrix and were his amplifiers of choice during his career. Fender is now celebrating the 70thanniversary of the Fender Stratocaster, the guitar most often associated with Jimi Hendrix. Dunlop makers of gear and accessories, recently launched line of Authentic Hendrix '68 Shrine Series of stomp boxes/effects pedals.

March 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

12 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

13 - Greensburg, OH - The Palace Theatre

14 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

15 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

18 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

21 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

22 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

23 - Buffalo, NY - Kleinhans Music Hall

25 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre for the Performing Arts

27 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Auditorium

28 - Westbury, CT - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

29 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre

30 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

April 1 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts

2 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

3 - Hampton, NH - Casino Ballroom

4 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort

5 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

6 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

8 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

9 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

10 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

11 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center Concert Hall

12 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

