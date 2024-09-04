Jimi Hendrix Love Drops Flying V Guitar Released

(PPRG) Epiphone, in partnership with Gibson Custom and the Hendrix family, is proud to introduce the Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops" Flying V, an Inspired by Gibson Custom recreation of a guitar that Jimi customized and played extensively from 1967-1969. As part of the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom Collection, the guitar continues a new era of premium features for Epiphone, including high-quality electronics and design upgrades. The Epiphone Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops" Flying V is now available at Authorized Epiphone dealers and worldwide on www.epiphone.com.

"Jimi's artistic expression was all-encompassing. It went far beyond creating magical music and expanded into another dimension of art that allowed us to see the beauty of his music," says Janie Hendrix, Sister of Jimi and President and CEO of Experience Hendrix LLC & Authentic Hendrix LLC. "When he hand-painted his Flying V, which was an expression of his love for his instrument and his music. With the Epiphone series, Gibson has recreated Jimi's artwork beautifully! We are excited to partner with them! Seeing Jimi's handiwork come alive in this spectacular collection is extremely gratifying."

Widely recognized as one of the most creative and innovative musicians of all time, Hendrix's influence with his genre-defying mix of blues, funk, soul, jazz, and R&B still impacts musicians worldwide today.

Originally a Sunburst, Jimi Hendrix customized his Ebony-refinished Gibson Flying V with striking psychedelic graphics that he hand-painted on the original guitar, which are carefully recreated here on the Flying V. As a fitting tribute to one of the world's most legendary and famous lefty guitar players, the Epiphone Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops" Flying V is available in right and left-handed versions. The Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops" Flying V also features a mahogany body, a one-piece mahogany neck with a Rounded C profile, a laurel fretboard, and 22 medium jumbo frets. An Inspired by Gibson Custom logo and reproduction of Jimi's signature adorn the back of the 1967-style Flying V headstock. Epiphone Deluxe tuners anchor the strings at the headstock, while a short Maestro Vibrola anchors them at the other end. The electronics are first-rate, with a pair of Gibson Custombucker humbucker pickups wired to CTS potentiometers, a Mallory tone capacitor, and a Switchcraft 3-way pickup select switch and 1/4" output jack. An Epiphone hardshell guitar case with Inspired by Gibson Custom and Authentic Hendrix™ logos is also included.

Related Stories

Joe Bonamassa Plays Jimi Hendrix's A Vintage 'Band of Gypsys' Rig At Nerdville

Jimi Hendrix Experience Mini-Documentary Goes Online

Jimi Hendrix Experience: Hollywood Bowl August 18, 1967 Set For Release

The Hollywood Vampires Share 'Manic Depression' Live Video

News > Hendrix