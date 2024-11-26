Eagles Extend Sphere Las Vegas Residency Further Into 2025

Eagles continue to expand their residency at the Sphere Las Vegas and the rock legends have just added four new shows to run for the first two weekends of April of 2025.

The group is now set to play 32 shows over 16 weekends when the wrap up the residency on the currently announced final date of April 12th. They kicked things off back in September 20th.

The pre-sale for tickets to the newly added dates on April 4, 5, 11 and 12th will begin on Tuesday, December 3rd at 10AM PT, with the tickets and VIP packeges going sale to general public on Friday, December 6th at 10AM.

According to the original announcement, "These shows will utilize Sphere's next-generation technologies, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment.

"The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest."

Eagles Live in Concert at Sphere

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Friday, February 14, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025

