Eagles continue to expand their residency at the Sphere Las Vegas and the rock legends have just added four new shows to run for the first two weekends of April of 2025.
The group is now set to play 32 shows over 16 weekends when the wrap up the residency on the currently announced final date of April 12th. They kicked things off back in September 20th.
The pre-sale for tickets to the newly added dates on April 4, 5, 11 and 12th will begin on Tuesday, December 3rd at 10AM PT, with the tickets and VIP packeges going sale to general public on Friday, December 6th at 10AM.
According to the original announcement, "These shows will utilize Sphere's next-generation technologies, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment.
"The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest."
Eagles Live in Concert at Sphere
Friday, December 6
Saturday, December 7
Friday, December 13
Saturday, December 14
Friday, January 17
Saturday, January 18
Friday, January 24
Saturday, January 25
Friday, February 14, 2025
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Friday, February 21, 2025
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Friday, March 7, 2025
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Friday, March 14, 2025
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Friday, April 4, 2025
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Friday, April 11, 2025
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Don Henley In The Studio For 'Building The Perfect Beast' 40th Anniversary
Helloween Preview 'Live At Budokan' With 'Eagles Fly Free' Video
Joe Walsh Cancels This Year's VetsAid Concert
Eagles Expand Sphere Las Vegas Residency Yet Again
Eagles Extend Sphere Las Vegas Residency Further Into 2025- Sammy Hagar Reveals His Alex Van Halen Wish- Orianthi Reuniting With Alice Cooper- more
Linkin Park Tops The Charts Across The World With 'From Zero'- Sammy Hagar Plans To Change Things Up With Las Vegas Residency- more
Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'- Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
What's Doing With Dave Koz? Christmas Carols and Cool Cruises!
On The Record: Craft Recordings Announces Record Store Day Exclusives
Eagles Extend Sphere Las Vegas Residency Further Into 2025
Sammy Hagar Reveals His Alex Van Halen Wish
Jon Bon Jovi Sang With Bruce Springsteen When He Was Just A Boy
All-Star Dead Boys Album Coming Next Year
Mike Tramp Releases 'Till Death Do Us Part' Video
Nektar Share 'I'll Let You In' Lyric Video
Orianthi Reuniting With Alice Cooper For Winter Tour Dates
Watch Jinger's 'Green Serpent' Video