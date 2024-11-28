Adam Warren 'Moving On From Oceano For Real'

Oceano frontman Adam Warren has shared an update with fans about his decision to leave the group in the wake of some online controversary about his band taking part in the 'America's Rejects' tour with Attila, Dealer and Nathan James.

Warren shared, "I'm moving on from Oceano for real, for real. Great memories but an even greater future ahead for me. I've been at it 15 yrs. GG! Let's push forward! I know at first it might sound weird but hear me out: I don't like being in the spotlight. I always do my best and have often outdone my own expectations.

"I do enjoy sharing my interests and hobbies with others. Especially those who enjoy it too, but I don't enjoy being overly focused on when there's nothing creatively to share or discuss.

"Lately I've been removing myself from the same thing I used to run towards, the stage. The stage never really was my favorite part of being a musician. It was high on the list when I was in local bands, but became a love/hate thing after getting signed, cause it became also a core way to promote and make money/ money for label.

"I started off in my dorm room and friends houses singing to Zero or very few people. That'll always be more comfortable to me. I enjoy the more intimate live performances in light moderation. Not constant Touring w/ back to back shows. I always made the life sacrifices to see the results from touring regularly. I stopped doing that.

"It takes alot of mental energy and time away from what I enjoy most, Creating AT HOME lol. I enjoy the sheer act of creating within ANY medium a million times more! The way I continue to approach my Music and all creative output across all my platforms is devoid of focus on outcome, popularity, metrics, genre, or money.

"I've been creating different types of art since I was 5 yrs old and for a long time it was for zero people for zero pay. Im an artist and I'd rather die than NOT create art, be creative, or use my brain to help serve those I love. I'm always happy to share my journey, and my story but I don't want fame. I don't want to be a 'public figure', an Idol, or even THOUGHT about on most days. I just want to enjoy all life's experiences, maintain the balance of my home and inner self, while sharing what I enjoy & finding other passionate people who resonate through it. Much love. Thanks for reading. I've got Really Cool things in the works that I'm genuinely excited about"

