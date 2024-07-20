Oceano Unleash 'The Price Of Pain' Video

(CN) Oceano have released the official music video for "The Price Of Pain" via Sumerian Records. The track can be found on the band's forthcoming new album 'Living Chaos' out August 30th.

Speaking about "The Price Of Pain", vocalist Adam Warren commented: "'The Price of Pain' unravels a story of inner turmoil, suffering, and sacrifice. Enjoy the song, dig into the lyrics, and witness the rest of the story unfold when our new music video releases! I can't wait for you all to see it!"

The song was official released last week, and their previous single "Wounds Never Healed" has clocked up 223k streams on Spotify alone and 231k views on YouTube.

Related Stories

Oceano Deliver 'The Price Of Pain'

Oceano Announce New Album With 'Mass Produced' Video

Oceano Announce North American Headline Tour

Oceano Announce 'Depths' 15th Anniversary North American Tour

News > Oceano