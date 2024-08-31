Oceano Share 'Into The Flames' Lyric Video As 'Living Chaos' Arrives

(CNPR) Oceano have released their hotly-anticipated new album 'Living Chaos' and a new lyric video for "Into The Flames" (via Sumerian Records). Frontman Adam Warren wrote all of the lyrics and recorded the entire writing process of the album vocally on his Twitch channel.

Leading up to today, the band has shared "Mass Produced", "Wounds Never Healed", and most recently, "The Price Of Pain", which altogether have amassed a staggering 2.4 million streams on Spotify alone and nearly 1 million views on YouTube.

In tandem with the release of their new album, Oceano will be kicking off their headlining run The Living Chaos Tour next week with To The Grave, VCTMS, and Half Me as support.

Living Chaos Tour with To The Grave, VCTMS + Half Me:

Thu, Sep 05 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

Fri, Sep 06 - Columbus, OH@ King of Clubs

Sat, Sep 07 - Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

Sun, Sep 08 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

Tue, Sep 10 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

Wed, Sep 11 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

Thu, Sep 12 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

Fri, Sep 13 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street

Sat, Sep 14 - Orlando, FL @ Conduit

Sun, Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)

Tue, Sep 17 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

Wed, Sep 18 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

Thu, Sep 19 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall

Fri, Sep 20 - El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar

Sat, Sep 21 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

Sun, Sep 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater

Tue, Sep 24 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

Wed, Sep 25 - Fresno, CA @ Full Circle Brewery

Thu, Sep 26 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

Fri, Sep 27 - Portland, OR @ Dante's

Sat, Sep 28 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Sun, Sep 29 - Spokane, WA @ The Big Dipper

Tue, Oct 01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

Wed, Oct 02 - Denver, CO @ HQ

Thu, Oct 03 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

Fri, Oct 04 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

