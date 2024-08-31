Oceano Share 'Into The Flames' Lyric Video As 'Living Chaos' Arrives

(CNPR) Oceano have released their hotly-anticipated new album 'Living Chaos' and a new lyric video for "Into The Flames" (via Sumerian Records). Frontman Adam Warren wrote all of the lyrics and recorded the entire writing process of the album vocally on his Twitch channel.
Leading up to today, the band has shared "Mass Produced", "Wounds Never Healed", and most recently, "The Price Of Pain", which altogether have amassed a staggering 2.4 million streams on Spotify alone and nearly 1 million views on YouTube.
In tandem with the release of their new album, Oceano will be kicking off their headlining run The Living Chaos Tour next week with To The Grave, VCTMS, and Half Me as support.
Living Chaos Tour with To The Grave, VCTMS + Half Me:
Thu, Sep 05 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
Fri, Sep 06 - Columbus, OH@ King of Clubs
Sat, Sep 07 - Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall
Sun, Sep 08 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows
Tue, Sep 10 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
Wed, Sep 11 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
Thu, Sep 12 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
Fri, Sep 13 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street
Sat, Sep 14 - Orlando, FL @ Conduit
Sun, Sep 15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Hell)
Tue, Sep 17 - Houston, TX @ Scout Bar
Wed, Sep 18 - San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box
Thu, Sep 19 - Dallas, TX @ Southside Music Hall
Fri, Sep 20 - El Paso, TX @ Rockhouse Bar
Sat, Sep 21 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
Sun, Sep 22 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Nile Theater
Tue, Sep 24 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction
Wed, Sep 25 - Fresno, CA @ Full Circle Brewery
Thu, Sep 26 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's
Fri, Sep 27 - Portland, OR @ Dante's
Sat, Sep 28 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Sun, Sep 29 - Spokane, WA @ The Big Dipper
Tue, Oct 01 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
Wed, Oct 02 - Denver, CO @ HQ
Thu, Oct 03 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
Fri, Oct 04 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
