Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album (2024 In Review)

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley earned a top 24 story of January 2024 when he revealed in a radio interview that he is planning to make a biopic about himself and shared his plans for a third installment of his "Origins" cover album series.

Here is the report in our look back in the Year In Rock: Frehley checked in with Terrie Carr at the Morristown, NJ radio station 105.5 WDHA to talk about his album, "10,000 Volts", which arrives on February 23rd.

During the chat, Ace revealed what he is planning next which includes "Origins Vol. 3", the third installment in his covers album series. He shared, "We can get some great guest stars and pick some really great songs I haven't done. Because remember, in the late '60s and early '70s, there was so many great songs, you know.

"Lita Ford called me up the other day, she wants to be involved again. I've gotta give Slash a call. That's all I can say at the moment... Origins Vol. 3 is gonna be the next release."

Ace was asked if he has any involvement in the forthcoming KISS biopic and he responded, The only thing I'm planning is a KISS movie about my life, because I think my life is the most interesting of the four original members. No offence to any of the other guys, but you know, my life is like a fairytale."

