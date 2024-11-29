Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album (2024 In Review)

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley earned a top 24 story of January 2024 when he revealed in a radio interview that he is planning to make a biopic about himself and shared his plans for a third installment of his "Origins" cover album series.
Here is the report in our look back in the Year In Rock: Frehley checked in with Terrie Carr at the Morristown, NJ radio station 105.5 WDHA to talk about his album, "10,000 Volts", which arrives on February 23rd.
During the chat, Ace revealed what he is planning next which includes "Origins Vol. 3", the third installment in his covers album series. He shared, "We can get some great guest stars and pick some really great songs I haven't done. Because remember, in the late '60s and early '70s, there was so many great songs, you know.
"Lita Ford called me up the other day, she wants to be involved again. I've gotta give Slash a call. That's all I can say at the moment... Origins Vol. 3 is gonna be the next release."
Ace was asked if he has any involvement in the forthcoming KISS biopic and he responded, The only thing I'm planning is a KISS movie about my life, because I think my life is the most interesting of the four original members. No offence to any of the other guys, but you know, my life is like a fairytale."
Watch part 1 below and the reaming parts here
Ace Frehley Insists KISS Myth Is Not True
Ace Frehley Tops Rock Charts With '10,000 Volts'
Ace Frehley Streams New Album 10,000 Volts
Ace Frehley On The End Of Democracy In KISS
Jake E. Lee Recalls Being Shot In Thanksgiving Message- The Sweet's Andy Scott Unable To Walk Due To Health Condition- more
Liam Gallagher Fires Back At Sex Pistol Over Boring Accusation- Black Sabbath Icon Tony Iommi Mixing Things Up On Next Solo Album- more
Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'- Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album- more
'Do They Know It's Christmas?' Gets Ultimate Mix For 40th Anniversary- Kodak Black Delivers 'News Matt' Video From New 'Trill Bill' Mixtape- The Weeknd- more
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
Bullet For My Valentine's 'The Poison' Gets Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Pressing
Tesla Unplug For 'All About Love' Video
Bleeding Through Introduce New Album With 'Path Of Our Disease' Video
Derision Cult Recruit Justin Broadrick for 'Warning Signs' Remix
Puscifer - Posters, Volume 1, 2015 - 2023 Coffee Table Book Released
Sting Revisits 'Message In A Bottle' With Snoop Dogg
The Sweet's Andy Scott Unable To Walk Due To Health Condition
Mike Tramp's White Lion, FM Lead Additions To Frontiers Rock Festival