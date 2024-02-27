(hennemusic) Ace Frehley is streaming his new album, "10,000 Volts", in sync with its February 23 release. Produced by Frehley and Steve Brown, the project marks the guitarist's first record since the 2020 covers set, "Origins Vol. 1", and 2018's "Spaceman
"It's probably the best record I've ever done," Frehley told Nuvo recently. "I'm very excited about it. It's the first time I ended up writing most of these songs with a good friend of mine, Steve Brown. He used to play in Trixter and now has a group called Rubix Kube."
The KISS icon launched the set with the title track, and follow-up singles "Walkin' On The Moon" and "Cherry Medicine." Find out where Ace is performing next and stream the "10,000 Volts" album here.
Ace Frehley On The End Of Democracy In KISS
Ace Frehley Premieres 'Cherry Medicine' Video
Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Walkin' on the Moon'
Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Farewell Snub
Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Lead Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour Lineup- Journey And Cheap Trick Tour- more
Liam Gallagher Goes Off On The 'Rock' Hall- Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Explains Name Change- more
Caught In The Act: Mr. Big Live 2024
Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia
Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Lead Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour Lineup
Journey And Cheap Trick Taking The Freedom Tour Across The Pond
Knocked Loose Unleash 'Blinding Faith' Video
T.S.O.L. Give Amerie's '1 Thing' A Punk Makeover As A-Side Graffiti Arrives
U2 Share Grammy Awards Performance Of Atomic City
The Rolling Stones Share 'Undercover Of The Night' Lyric Videos
Ace Frehley Streams New Album 10,000 Volts