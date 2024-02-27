Ace Frehley Streams New Album 10,000 Volts

(hennemusic) Ace Frehley is streaming his new album, "10,000 Volts", in sync with its February 23 release. Produced by Frehley and Steve Brown, the project marks the guitarist's first record since the 2020 covers set, "Origins Vol. 1", and 2018's "Spaceman

"It's probably the best record I've ever done," Frehley told Nuvo recently. "I'm very excited about it. It's the first time I ended up writing most of these songs with a good friend of mine, Steve Brown. He used to play in Trixter and now has a group called Rubix Kube."

The KISS icon launched the set with the title track, and follow-up singles "Walkin' On The Moon" and "Cherry Medicine." Find out where Ace is performing next and stream the "10,000 Volts" album here.

Related Stories

Ace Frehley On The End Of Democracy In KISS

Ace Frehley Premieres 'Cherry Medicine' Video

Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Walkin' on the Moon'

Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Farewell Snub

News > Ace Frehley

Share this article: