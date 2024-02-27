.

Ace Frehley Streams New Album 10,000 Volts

Bruce Henne | 02-27-2024
Ace Frehley Streams New Album 10,000 Volts

(hennemusic) Ace Frehley is streaming his new album, "10,000 Volts", in sync with its February 23 release. Produced by Frehley and Steve Brown, the project marks the guitarist's first record since the 2020 covers set, "Origins Vol. 1", and 2018's "Spaceman

"It's probably the best record I've ever done," Frehley told Nuvo recently. "I'm very excited about it. It's the first time I ended up writing most of these songs with a good friend of mine, Steve Brown. He used to play in Trixter and now has a group called Rubix Kube."

The KISS icon launched the set with the title track, and follow-up singles "Walkin' On The Moon" and "Cherry Medicine." Find out where Ace is performing next and stream the "10,000 Volts" album here.

Related Stories
Ace Frehley Streams New Album 10,000 Volts

Ace Frehley On The End Of Democracy In KISS

Ace Frehley Premieres 'Cherry Medicine' Video

Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Walkin' on the Moon'

Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Farewell Snub

News > Ace Frehley

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Lead Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour Lineup- Journey And Cheap Trick Tour- more

Liam Gallagher Goes Off On The 'Rock' Hall- Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Explains Name Change- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Mr. Big Live 2024

Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia

Live: Small Island Big Song

Matisyahu - Hold The Fire

Latest News

Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Lead Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Tour Lineup

Journey And Cheap Trick Taking The Freedom Tour Across The Pond

Knocked Loose Unleash 'Blinding Faith' Video

Kryptos Deliver 'Decimator'

T.S.O.L. Give Amerie's '1 Thing' A Punk Makeover As A-Side Graffiti Arrives

U2 Share Grammy Awards Performance Of Atomic City

The Rolling Stones Share 'Undercover Of The Night' Lyric Videos

Ace Frehley Streams New Album 10,000 Volts