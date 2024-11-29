Van Halen Taught Wolfgang What Not To Do (2024 In Review)

Wolfgang Van Halen earned a top 24 story of January 2024 when he shared that his experience while a member of Van Halen taught him things that did not want to "carry over into" his solo band Mammoth WVH.
Here is the report in our look back in the Year In Rock: He made the comments during a new interview with The Messenger after he was asked what he learned from performing with Guns N' Roses and Metallica and his friendship with Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl.
Van Halen responded, "That it's important to love what you do. Especially hanging with Grohl, he just loves music, he has such a respect towards music in general and to everybody who partakes in it. It's just fun to see that untainted love, where other bullsh*t doesn't get in the way.
"The stuff I did learn from being in Van Halen was the stuff that I didn't want to carry over into Mammoth - why can't we just play music and have fun doing it and that's it? Why do we need to be walking on eggshells around certain people in order to get anything done? Shouldn't this just be easy and fun? Because music is so great.
"And I think that's what I've done with Mammoth, this wonderful core of people that can weather the storm together and make music and support each other and have a great time doing it."
In a follow-up question he was asked "Was it tough to shed the idea that being in a band meant that there was all this other attendant nonsense attached?", and Wolfgang responded, "Yeah, maybe that was part of a desire for me to just play everything. I think on top of wanting to prove to the world that I could play - from being told since I was 15 that I wasn't good enough or was faking it or whatever - there was another, very equal desire to not have the bullsh*t, because if I'm the whole band, the only person I could argue with was myself. And I certainly do that, but it's better than it being the other way."
Wolfgang Van Halen Addresses Claim That He Died
Wolfgang Van Halen Forced To Change Mammoth WVH Tour Dates
Mammoth WVH Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Jake E. Lee Recalls Being Shot In Thanksgiving Message- The Sweet's Andy Scott Unable To Walk Due To Health Condition- more
Liam Gallagher Fires Back At Sex Pistol Over Boring Accusation- Black Sabbath Icon Tony Iommi Mixing Things Up On Next Solo Album- more
Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'- Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album- more
'Do They Know It's Christmas?' Gets Ultimate Mix For 40th Anniversary- Kodak Black Delivers 'News Matt' Video From New 'Trill Bill' Mixtape- The Weeknd- more
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
Bullet For My Valentine's 'The Poison' Gets Limited Edition 20th Anniversary Pressing
Tesla Unplug For 'All About Love' Video
Bleeding Through Introduce New Album With 'Path Of Our Disease' Video
Derision Cult Recruit Justin Broadrick for 'Warning Signs' Remix
Puscifer - Posters, Volume 1, 2015 - 2023 Coffee Table Book Released
Sting Revisits 'Message In A Bottle' With Snoop Dogg
The Sweet's Andy Scott Unable To Walk Due To Health Condition
Mike Tramp's White Lion, FM Lead Additions To Frontiers Rock Festival