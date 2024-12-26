Wolfgang Van Halen Addressed Claim That He Died (2024 In Review)

Wolfgang Van Halen laughed off a wild conspiracy theory and earned a top 24 story of August 2024 after he came across online a social media post that states that he died as a child, confusing Wolfgang with the late son of Eric Clapton, who died after a fall from the 53rd story of a New York City apartment building in 1991.
The bizarre conspiracy theory was posted to a Generation X group on social media. The user claimed, "This is getting ridiculous. I know for a fact that Wolfgang Van Halen died as a toddler. But now they are showing him as grown and alive. He was valerie Bertinelli and Van Halen's son who fell from a balcony and died many years ago."
The post was shared by Wolfgang via Instagram and he commented, "Chat, am I alive?" Later in the discussion Van Halen shared, "Guys we know they're confusing me for clapton's kid, stop trying to correct everyone and just make fun of this stupid person with me". Join in the fun here.
