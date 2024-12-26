.

Wolfgang Van Halen Addressed Claim That He Died (2024 In Review)

12-26-2024
Wolfgang Van Halen Addressed Claim That He Died (2024 In Review)

Wolfgang Van Halen laughed off a wild conspiracy theory and earned a top 24 story of August 2024 after he came across online a social media post that states that he died as a child, confusing Wolfgang with the late son of Eric Clapton, who died after a fall from the 53rd story of a New York City apartment building in 1991.

The bizarre conspiracy theory was posted to a Generation X group on social media. The user claimed, "This is getting ridiculous. I know for a fact that Wolfgang Van Halen died as a toddler. But now they are showing him as grown and alive. He was valerie Bertinelli and Van Halen's son who fell from a balcony and died many years ago."

The post was shared by Wolfgang via Instagram and he commented, "Chat, am I alive?" Later in the discussion Van Halen shared, "Guys we know they're confusing me for clapton's kid, stop trying to correct everyone and just make fun of this stupid person with me". Join in the fun here.

Related Stories
Wolfgang Van Halen Addressed Claim That He Died (2024 In Review)

Wolfgang Van Halen Took High Road Over David Lee Roth Attack (2024 In Review)

Van Halen Taught Wolfgang What Not To Do (2024 In Review)

Wolfgang Van Halen Addresses Claim That He Died

Wolfgang Van Halen Forced To Change Mammoth WVH Tour Dates

News > Mammoth WVH

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Reveals Classic Song That Alex Van Halen Rejected- Amen's Casey Chaos Had Project With Roy Mayorga- more

Becoming Led Zeppelin Hitting Movie Theaters On Valentine's Day- Sammy Hagar Shares Video For Van Halen Classic From The Best Of All Worlds Tour- more

Day In Country

Koe Wetzel Takes 'High Road' To No. 1- Jon Pardi Wraps The Christmas Show- more

Day In Pop

Kodak Black Gives Fans Christmas Surprise With 'Gift for the Streets'- NLE Choppa Delivers His First-Ever Holiday Project- more

Reviews

Quick Flicks: Blue Christmas

Santa's Jukebox!

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty

Holiday Gift Guide: Part 2

Latest News

Sammy Hagar Reveals Classic Song That Alex Van Halen Rejected

Amen's Casey Chaos Had Project With Roy Mayorga

Lzzy Hale Open To Rocking With Skid Row Again

L.A. Guns Announce New Album And The Lucky MF'r Tour

Aerosmith Retired Due To Steven's Vocal Injury (2024 In Review)

Ozzy, Lemmy, Motley Crue, More Featured In Welcome To The Rainbow Documentary (2024 In Review)

David Lee Roth Went AWOL After Van Halen Tribute Tour Invite Says Hagar (2024 In Review)

Rammstein Called Allegations 'Baseless And Grossly Exaggerated' (2024 In Review)