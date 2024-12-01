Ex-My Chemical Romance Star Bob Bryar Dead At 44

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar passed away at his home in Tennessee this past Tuesday (November 26th), according to TMZ. He was 44 years old.
Law enforcement told the celebrity news site that Bryar was last seen alive on November 4th and that there was no signs of foul play and authorities are investigating his cause of death.
At press time the band had not yet made a comment about his passing on social media about the drummer who joined the group in 2004, replacing their original drummer Matt Pelissier.
Bryar was a member of the group for six years and his tenure with the band including their popular album "The Black Parade". In 2015 he addressed his exit from the band, "It's been about five years since I was kicked out of My Chem, I became the most depressed, angry, suicidal person ever.
"Now, I am on so many pills that I feel a bit better, although, it still (b)others me every day. In a recent conversation, I was told I won't be back."
