Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone (2024 In Review)

Guns N' Roses had a top 24 story of January 2024 when their classic track "Paradise City" set a new milestone after surpassing 1 billion streams on the Spotify music service and earning a place of the service's Billions Club playlist.
At the time of the original report that marked the third track from Guns N' Roses to surpass 1 billion streams including "Sweet Child Of Mine" with 1,720,951,787 streams (now at 2,065,124,813), and "Welcome To The Jungle" with 1,088,306,363 streams back in January and now sits at 1,291,980,001.
At the time "November Rain" will was poised to be next to join the Billions Club on Spotify with the epic ballad enjoyed streams of 875,856,389, but on December 1, 2024 the track had 1,013,377,160 streams.
The band's classic cover of "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" is now their next track knocking on the Billions Club door on December 1st with streams of 788,670,203. "Paradise City" is currently at 1,156,594,883 streams.
Check out the Guns N' Roses Spotify page here
Guns N' Roses Reach New Milestone
