Heart's Ann Wilson Revealed Inspiration Behind 'Barracuda' (2024 In Review)

Heart's Ann Wilson had a top 24 story of January 2024 when she revealed the troubling inspiration behind the band's iconic song "Barracuda" to AXS TV's Dan Rather. Here are the details that the network sent over in our look back in the Year In Rock: "Barracuda" is one of Heart's most triumphant tracks, thanks to Ann Wilson's fierce lyrics and Nancy Wilson's gutting guitar riffs. But did you know of the unfortunate story that sparked this 1977 hit?
"It happened one night after a show, some really sleazy guy came up to me and implied to me that he was really turned on by the fact that me and Nancy were 'lesbian incestual lovers,'" Ann Wilson recounted during an interview with Dan Rather. "It made me really angry because I felt they had attacked Nancy's honor, both our honors, so I went and wrote the words to 'Barracuda.'"
Ann recounted how the duo's mother even warned them about the shady characters that they'd encounter in show business. "'Barracuda' was a flash of anger, of realization of what we had gotten ourselves into," the singer recalled.
You can listen to insightful music conversations like these on Dan Rather's Big Interview podcast, available on iHeart, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and on additional podcasting platforms.
Calum Scott and Christina Perri Share 'Kid At Christmas' Video
Guy Simoneau Shares 'One Good Life' Video
John McCutcheon Heading To California This Winter For Coastal Tour
The All-American Rejects and Seven Lions Rock Second Night Of of Neon City Festival
Ex-My Chemical Romance Star Bob Bryar Dead At 44- Jake E. Lee Share More Details About Being Shot Multiple Times- more
Jake E. Lee Recalls Being Shot In Thanksgiving Message- The Sweet's Andy Scott Unable To Walk Due To Health Condition- more
Thomas Rhett Scores His 23rd No. 1 With 'Beautiful As You'- Brooks & Dunn Reboot With CMA Honor and New Album- more
'Do They Know It's Christmas?' Gets Ultimate Mix For 40th Anniversary- Kodak Black Delivers 'News Matt' Video From New 'Trill Bill' Mixtape- The Weeknd- more
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
On The Record: The dB's- Rick Monroe and the Hitmen- Atlas Maior- Stoned Jesus
Hot In The City: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Opens in Surprise, Arizona
Ex-My Chemical Romance Star Bob Bryar Dead At 44
Jake E. Lee Share More Details About Being Shot Multiple Times
Metallica And Linkin Park Led Sick New World Festival Cancelled
The Cure Announce Songs Of A Live World: Troxy London MMXXlV
Desert Kites Share Bittersweet Christmas Anthem
Swedish Punk Rock Supergroup Midlife Crisis Deliver 'Sick of You'
Love Ghost x Skold Album Arrives
Singled Out: Brendemere's Just Don't Ask Me To Dance