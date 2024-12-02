Motley Crue's Reunion Crossed Age Boundaries (2024 In Review)

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil scored a top 24 story of January 2024 after he shared that the band's reunion trek The Stadium Tour, which also featured Def Leppard, drew fans from across the age spectrum.
For our look back in the Year In Rock we recount how Neil appeared on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk on January 19th and was asked if the success of their Netflix biopic The Dirt influenced the group's decision to reunite.
Vince responded, "I didn't even think about it. I didn't even think about Motley at all. I thought the movie was great, and a lot of people liked it, and I guess it was inevitable.
"Because you get so many fans watching the movies, and at stadiums you can tell, because there's kids with their dads and their grandpas; a young kid, like six, seven, eight years old, to 68 years old. It's a lot of fun. It's good to see those little kids out there doing the devil horns and stuff."
