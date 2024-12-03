Billy Joel Released First New Song In Decades (2024 In Review)

Piano Man Billy Joel made big news early in the year when he released his first new single in decades entitled "Turn The Lights Back On", which easily landed him a top 24 story of February 2024.
The song was produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler and written by Wexler, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector, and Joel, according to Columbia Records.
According to the label, "Billy initially alluded to the song on TikTok, following his debut on the platform. Now, he delivers a classic Billy Joel-style tune, embodying the hallmarks of his signature sound and ushering in the next chapter of his story. In the lyrics, he asks, 'Did I wait too long... to turn the lights back on?'" Stream the new track below:
