Axl Rose Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit and Maintains Innocence

Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose has reached a settlement with a former model that filed suit last year accusing the vocalist of sexual assault decades ago. Rose continues to maintain his innocence and denies the charges.

Rose and Sheila Kennedy privately settled her lawsuit over the alleged 1989 attack in a Manhattan hotel room, according to Rolling Stone. Rose told the publication, "As I have from the beginning, I deny the allegations. There was no assault."

His lawyer, E. Danya Perry, said in a separate statement, "Mr. Rose has suffered greatly from this lawsuit, and I am pleased that he will now be able to move on with his life."

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. But RS reports that both parties filed paperwork with a New York court to close the case with prejudice and that each side agreed to cover their own legal costs.

