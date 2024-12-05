Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Underwent Surgery (2024 In Review)

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee had a top 24 story of February 2024 after he took social media to update fans with big good news about his recovery from a surgery that he underwent in January on his hand.
He shared several photos on Instagram and wrote, "Well kids, it's show n tell time... hope this doesn't wreck your lunch only 3 weeks ago i underwent a hand surgery by @drcohenhandsurgeon He addressed 2 debilitating issues for me as a drummer, keyboard player and pretty much everything to do with my right hand.
"And yesterday was f***ing monumental for me to the point of tears .... I have my life back and my money makers . And for you drummers and musicians out there i can say it's possible to fix!
"And in the last clip I'm able to twirl my sticks again... i haven't been able to do that in a few years because of the Dupytrens Contracture and carpal tunnel issues that are now gone! @drcohenhandsurgeon and the staff there I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL ." See the photos here
Motley Crue's Reunion Crossed Age Boundaries (2024 In Review)
Motley Crue Dr. Feelgood Pharmacy Independent Retail Takeovers Start Today
Motley Crue Preview Limited Edition Dr. Feelgood Box Set
Watch Motley Crue's 'Cancelled' Visualizer Video
Pearl Jam Announce 2025 U.S. Tour- Queen's Brian May 'Stabilized Now' Following Stroke- Sum 41 Cancel Australian Tour Due To Deryck Whibley’s Health- more
Axl Rose Settles Sexual Assault Lawsuit and Maintains Innocence- Gene Simmons Announces 2025 Solo Tour Dates- more
Carrie Underwood To Perform On Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve- New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash Adds Parker McCollum- more
Kraftwerk Recruit Tony Hawk To Announce Multimedia Tour- Lil Wayne And Diplo Gearing Up For Tahoe Live- The Weeknd- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
A New Album, Ornaments and One Ugly Sweater: Merry Christmas from Joe Bonamassa!
Holiday Gift Guide: Books and Records for Kids
Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Underwent Surgery (2024 In Review)
Foreigner's Mick Jones Revealed Parkinson's Diagnosis (2024 In Review)
Slash Jammed Guns N' Roses Classic With Ex-Bandmate (2024 In Review)
Vampire Weekend Returned With First New Music In Five Years (2024 In Review)
Kenny Loggins Celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Footloose (2024 In Review)
Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album (2024 In Review)
Pearl Jam Announce 2025 U.S. Tour
Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Coming To IMAX