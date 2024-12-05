Motley Crue's Tommy Lee Underwent Surgery (2024 In Review)

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee had a top 24 story of February 2024 after he took social media to update fans with big good news about his recovery from a surgery that he underwent in January on his hand.

He shared several photos on Instagram and wrote, "Well kids, it's show n tell time... hope this doesn't wreck your lunch only 3 weeks ago i underwent a hand surgery by @drcohenhandsurgeon He addressed 2 debilitating issues for me as a drummer, keyboard player and pretty much everything to do with my right hand.

"And yesterday was f***ing monumental for me to the point of tears .... I have my life back and my money makers . And for you drummers and musicians out there i can say it's possible to fix!

"And in the last clip I'm able to twirl my sticks again... i haven't been able to do that in a few years because of the Dupytrens Contracture and carpal tunnel issues that are now gone! @drcohenhandsurgeon and the staff there I AM FOREVER GRATEFUL ." See the photos here

