Sum 41 Cancel Australian Tour Due To Deryck Whibley's Health

Sum 41 have canceled their upcoming tour of Australia, including a co-headlining slot at the Good Things Festival, citing frontman Deryck Whibley's ongoing struggle with his health.

The Good Things Festival shared the following message from the band via social media, "It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce our 2024 Australian tour is unable to proceed. We were beyond excited to deliver this tour from December 4 - December 12, and connect with our Aussie fans once more.

"Now that we're here though, and under the guidance and direction of multiple Australian doctors, it's clear that Deryck is too unwell to perform. We understand and appreciate your disappointment - we're gutted too.

"The good news is Good Things Festival is still going ahead in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane this weekend with an incredible line-up of local and international acts. We can't be there, but get along for us and have the best time."

