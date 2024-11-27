Sum 41 To Be Inducted into The Canadian Music Hall of Fame

(PR) The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) recently unveiled several major announcements, including that the Canadian punk rock icons Sum 41 will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during the 54th Annual JUNO Awards. This will be done during a special presentation and performance presented by JUNOS Premier Sponsor, TD Bank Group.
Earlier this year, the Grammy-nominated band announced their breakup after 27 years of making music together. They released their final album Heaven :x: Hell in March which received rave reviews from the likes of Kerrang!, Dork, NME, and more. The band's hit singles off the record "Dopamine" and "Landmines" have made waves in radio airplay over the last several weeks, reaching #1 on Mediabase Alternative charts.
Looking back at the band's storied 28-year career, Sum 41 has firmly cemented their place in history with over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard Charting releases and No. 1 hits, a GRAMMY nomination, 2 JUNO Awards (7 nominations), a Kerrang! Award in 2002, multiple Alternative Press Music Awards, sold-out tours and packed venues everywhere, and countless other accolades. The Canadian leg of their farewell tour begins in January. They will play their final show in Toronto, ON, on January 30, followed by an encore performance live at The JUNO Awards Broadcast in Vancouver, BC, on March 30.
The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was established by CARAS in 1978 to acknowledge artists who have contributed to Canadian music nationally and globally. Sum 41 will join the ranks of Canadian music icons spanning many genres including Deborah Cox, Alanis Morissette, Barenaked Ladies, Jann Arden, Joni Mitchell, k.d. lang, Leonard Cohen, Nickelback, Neil Young, Oscar Peterson, RUSH, The Guess Who, The Tragically Hip, Sarah McLachlan and Shania Twain. The Canadian Music Hall of Fame has a permanent home within the National Music Centre situated inside Calgary's Studio Bell.
"We're excited to be back at the JUNOS and to receive this recognition," said Sum 41. "We've come so far as a band since we first started and we look forward to celebrating in Vancouver with our fans and fellow Canadian artists."
The 15-time JUNO Award-winner, multi-platinum superstar entertainer, and Vancouver native Michael Bublé will host and perform at The 2025 JUNO Awards Broadcast. During the JUNO Awards Gala Presented by Music Canada, Live Nation Canada's Riley O'Connor will also be presented with the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award.
The 54th Annual JUNO Awards, produced by Insight Productions (a Boat Rocker company), will broadcast and stream live across Canada from Rogers Arena in Vancouver on March 30th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, and globally at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music's YouTube page.
