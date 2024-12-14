Sum 41 Giving Away Trip To Their Final Concert

Sum 41 has revealed that they are offering fans the chance to win a trip to attend their final concert that will be taking place in their hometown of Toronto, Canada next month.
The band wrote: Win a trip to our FINAL SHOW EVER in Toronto and a signed guitar! We're giving away a trip to our last show in Toronto to help To Write Love On Her Arms. and people suffering from addiction and depression. Donate to win at: https://fandiem.com/sum41gt-bit-1
Prize package includes: Two (2) front row seats to Sum 41's final show at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada on Thursday, January 30, 2025
Round trip travel to Toronto, Canada and a 2-night hotel stay for two (2)
Sum 41-Signed guitar and setlist from the show
Curated list of the band's favorite spots to visit in their hometown of Toronto
Dinner for two (2) at one of the bands favorite Toronto restaurants
Special package including Sum 41 merchandise
Plus donate $150+ to receive a signed copy of Deryck's book (only 100 available) and $100 to receive Deryck's book "Walking Disaster: My Life Through Heaven and Hell".
