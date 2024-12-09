Journey Surpassed Major Milestone With 'Don't Stop Believin' (2024 In Review)

Journey had a top 24 story of March 2024 after it was revealed that their 1981 mega-hit "Don't Stop Believin'" had reached another major milestone, tying it for the biggest song in American music history.

The song was recently certified 18-times platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America), according to Forbes. Platinum status is reached for every 1-million units of sales of streaming equivalent.

The only other song to reach that platinum level is Post Malone and Swae Lee's "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)", which was certified 18 times platinum last May.

"Don't Stop Believin'" is one of the enduring hits from Journey's blockbuster 1981 album "Escape".

