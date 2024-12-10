.

12-10-2024
Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert

Legendary metal frontman Ozzy Osbourne still hopes to play one last show and Geezer Butler says in a new interview that Ozzy wants that performance to include a jam with his Black Sabbath bandmates.

The Black Sabbath bassist appeared on a recent episode of "Lifeminute" and during the chat he shared, "Ozzy was talking to me about, when he does his farewell concert, which he still wants to do, he's dying to still get out there and play.

"And he suggested, at his very final concert, for the four of us to get up on stage and maybe do three or four songs together. And that would be it, finished." Watch the full episode below:

