Legendary metal frontman Ozzy Osbourne still hopes to play one last show and Geezer Butler says in a new interview that Ozzy wants that performance to include a jam with his Black Sabbath bandmates.
The Black Sabbath bassist appeared on a recent episode of "Lifeminute" and during the chat he shared, "Ozzy was talking to me about, when he does his farewell concert, which he still wants to do, he's dying to still get out there and play.
"And he suggested, at his very final concert, for the four of us to get up on stage and maybe do three or four songs together. And that would be it, finished." Watch the full episode below:
Black Sabbath Icon Tony Iommi Mixing Things Up On Next Solo Album
Ozzy Osbourne's Original Solo Bandmate Not Surprised By Rock Hall Snub
Ozzy Admits Van Halen Blew Black Sabbath Off The Stage
Ozzy Osbourne Voicing Character For Nickelodeon Animated Series
Iron Maiden Share 'Thanks Nicko' Video- Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert- Creed Announce 2025 Summer Of '99 Tour- more
Guns N' Roses Announce 2025 Tour- System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows- Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Team Up- more
Thomas Rhett Launches Las Vegas Residency- Blake Shelton Producing Keith Whitley Documentary- Chase Rice- more
Rolling Loud Will Be Livestreamed By Amazon- Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set
Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Holiday Gift Guide: For Vinyl Fans
Iron Maiden Share 'Thank You Nicko' Video
Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert
Soul Coughing Releasing First Live Album Ahead Of Spring Tour
Watch Gojira's 'Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!)' Video
Robin McAuley Announces New Album With 'Til I Die' Video
Traveling Wilburys 'End Of The Line' Video Upgraded To 4K
The Hu Plot European Incarnation Tour Leg
Burning Witches Share 'Mirror, Mirror' Lyric Video