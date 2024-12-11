AC/DC Share Rare 1976 Bon Scott Performance Video (2024 In Review)

AC/DC captured a top 24 story of April 2024 after they shared rare video of a 1976 UK television performance of their classic track, "Jailbreak." The group shared via social media, "Not aired in 40 years. Check out this promo clip of the band performing 'Jailbreak,' shot in London in July 1976, remastered in HD!"

The lineup of Bon Scott, guitarists Malcolm and Angus Young, bassist Dave Evans and drummer Phil Rudd was captured in their first TV performance outside of Australia when they appeared at London's Wimbledon Theatre for the show "Super Pop - Rollin' Bolan", a special hosted by T. Rex frontman Marc Bolan, according to hennemusic.

Touring at the time in support of "High Voltage", AC/DC also performed "Live Wire" and their 1974 debut single, "Can I Sit Next To You Girl", for the broadcast. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

Late AC/DC Frontman Bon Scott Inspired Movie In The Works (2024 In Review)

Slash Recruited AC/DC's Brian Johnson For 'Killing Floor' (2024 In Review)

AC/DC's Back In Black Inspired Murder Mysteries Including New Jack Reacher Tale (2024 In Review)

AC/DC Reach Billion Stream Milestone With 'Back In Black' (2024 In Review)

News > AC DC