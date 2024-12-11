America Warns Fans About Tickets To Bogus Concerts

The legendary rock band American has taken to social media to warn fans that illegitimate tickets to non-existent concerts in Germany are being sold online, despite the group not having any shows scheduled in the country.

They wrote, "It has come to our attention that there is confusion around certain websites claiming to sell America tickets in Germany. To clarify, we are not connected to any events in Germany and do not have any plans to tour there this year or in 2025.

"The events being held are not affiliated with the America band. We are currently working to resolve this issue. All confirmed touring dates can be found on our official website: AmericaTheBand.com."

The band will however be returning to the road in the U.S. next spring for The Encore Tour that will be kicking off in Atlantic City on March 7th. See the announced dates below:

3/7 - Atlantic City, New Jersey

3/8 - Reading, Pennsylvania

3/15 - Peoria, Illinois

3/16 - Chesterfield, Missouri

3/22 - Reno, Nevada

5/2 - Knoxville, Tennessee

5/4 - Greensboro, North Carolina

