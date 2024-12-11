.

Roger Street Friedman Shares 'Banks of the Brazos' Video

12-11-2024
Roger Street Friedman Shares 'Banks of the Brazos' Video

(MPG) Americana singer-songwriter Roger Street Friedman shares "Banks of the Brazos," the third single from his upcoming album Long Shadows, out January 24. The song is a powerful exploration into the untold story of the "Sugarland 95," a group of Black convict laborers forced into brutal work in Texas sugarcane fields along the Brazos River during the post-Reconstruction era. Magnet Magazine praised the "sobering, real-life tale," calling it a "standout track" from the album.

"This song is sung in the voice of a convict laborer, one of the 'Sugarland 95,' sentenced to work in Texas sugarcane fields under unjust laws controlling freed people," Friedman says about the track. "The hidden history beneath the Brazos River's fertile plain, now a Houston suburb, felt like fertile ground to explore this unjust system and the brutal treatment that these men endured."

The discovery of the Sugarland 95 unearthed a tragic chapter of history, inspiring Friedman to channel their story into "Banks of the Brazos." The song aligns with a viral TikTok he shared last year, which has amassed nearly one million views and resonated with audiences for its thoughtful exploration of hidden histories.

Related Stories
Roger Street Friedman Shares 'Banks of the Brazos' Video

Roger Street Friedman Announces New Album With 'Rolling In Again' Video

Singled Out: Roger Street Friedman's Love Hope Trust

Roger Street Friedman Entering The Studio With Larry Campbell

Singled Out: Roger Street Friedman's Big Truth

News > Roger Street Friedman

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden Share 'Thanks Nicko' Video- Ozzy Osbourne Hopes For Black Sabbath Reunion At His Final Concert- Creed Announce 2025 Summer Of '99 Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Announce 2025 Tour- System Of A Down Recruit Korn, Deftones, Avenged Sevenfold For Stadium Shows- Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Team Up- more

Day In Country

Thomas Rhett Launches Las Vegas Residency- Blake Shelton Producing Keith Whitley Documentary- Chase Rice- more

Day In Pop

Rolling Loud Will Be Livestreamed By Amazon- Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years Of 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set

MorleyView: Gino Vannelli

Holiday Gift Guide: Joolca HOTTAP Nomad Kit And More

On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes

Latest News

Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Nickelback Lead Boardwalk Rock Lineup

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share 'Under The Stars' Video

The Dollyrots Releasing Christmas Collection And Announce 2025 Tour

Chris Jericho Reveals More Fozzy 25th Anniversary Plans

W.A.S.P. Announce Album ONE Alive European Tour

Singled Out: Conquest's Love Amplified

KISS Under New Ownership (2024 In Review)

AC/DC Share Rare 1976 Bon Scott Performance Video (2024 In Review)