Fozzy Plots 25th Anniversary Tour

(Tag) FOZZY is Excited to Announce Their Most Anticipated Tour to Date: The "2025th Anniversary Tour"! Set to kick off in Springfield, MO on April 17 while concluding in Wyandotte, MI on May 12. FOZZY will hit the road on a cross country journey to 20 of the nations most epic venues, bringing their electrifying live performances for fans in every city.
Featuring Superstar showman Chris Jericho on vocals tagging with the iconic signature riffs of maven guitarist Rich Ward, Fozzy is set to launch the next phase of their 25th Anniversary tour with guitarist Billy Grey, bassist P.J. Farley, and drummer Grant Brooks rounding out the band.
Living up to their unabashed and uncaged reputation, FOZZY truly delivers the ultimate arena rock experience to every show - a sonic assault of head banging, energy, attitude and most importantly, songs. With Eight albums under their belt, a Certified RIAA Gold single with "Judas", Seven Straight Top 10 Radio Singles, Over 300 MILLION US Streams and Video views, every show is an experience, fueled by crowd participation sing alongs and chants of FOZZY! FOZZY! FOZZY!" from the masses.
From performing three shows across America in one day, to filming a music video on one of the fastest hair raising roller coasters in the world, to performing live at Wembley Stadium twice in the past year, Fozzy always brings innovation to their fans. And this leg of the 25th Anniversary tour is no different as they bring community and concerts together with a Radio Presents approach.
"Born of a desire to create opportunities for our artists, create revenue for radio and continue to strengthen our amazing community, we are proud to present the #HAPPENS radio concert series and to have FOZZY, a band we broke at radio with their song Judas, be the band that kicks off our new concert series".
Ken Pittman, #HAPPENS
17 APR | SPRINGFIELD, MO
18 APR | WICHITA, KS
19 APR | COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
20 APR | ALBUQUERQUE, NM
21 APR | PHOENIX, AZ
24 APR | LAS VEGAS, NV
25 APR | LOS ANGELES, CA
26 APR | FRESNO, CA
27 APR | ROSEVILLE, CA
28 APR | ANAHEIM, CA
01 MAY | GRAND JUNCTION, CO
02 MAY | DENVER, CO
03 MAY | LINCOLN, NE
04 MAY | DES MOINES, IA
05 MAY | MADISON, WI
08 MAY | CADILLAC, MI
09 MAY | JOLIET, IL
10 MAY | GREEN BAY, WI
11 MAY | BELVIDERE, IL
12 MAY | WYANDOTTE, MI
